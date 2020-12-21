Criminal case opened after fire at Target gun shop

A criminal case has been opened after the fire that took place at Target gun shop in Bishkek. Press service of the Oktyabrsky district police department informed 24.kg news agency.

«Pretrial proceedings under Article 261 (Violation of fire safety rules) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic have started. When inspecting the scene, the body of a 57-year-old man was found. A forensic medical examination was commissioned to determine the cause of his death,» the Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The man died as a result of the fire that broke out at the shop on December 19. Three more people were injured. Three fire teams were involved in the fire extinguishing.