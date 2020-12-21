Soldier of Interior Ministry troops commits suicide in Bishkek

A conscript hanged himself at a military unit of the Interior Ministry troops in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that the incident occurred today at about 5.00 in the morning.

«The conscript was called up for service in October this year by the Sverdlovsky district military registration and enlistment office. It is known that the deceased is 22 years old, he has a higher education. At the moment, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison is working at the scene. The fact was registered. According to preliminary data, the deceased has no injuries on his body,» the sources said.