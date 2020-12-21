Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: At least 35,575 voters registered abroad

Early presidential elections and a referendum on determining the form of government will be held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10, 2021.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that 35,575 people would be able to vote abroad. Member of the Central Election Commission Kairat Osmonaliev noted that those Kyrgyzstanis who work abroad, who are registered with consular officials, have passed registration procedure and submitted their biometric data, have the right to vote.

On election day, 48 polling stations will operate outside Kyrgyzstan.

Kairat Osmonaliev reminded: according to the calendar plan, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic living abroad will be able to submit an application based on form No. 2 to change their electoral address. But this should be done no later than on December 26.

The amendments to the list of voters in the referendum can be made until December 31.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

Presidential republic,

Parliamentary republic,

None of the above.

Citizens can vote either for the presidential, or for the parliamentary form, or against all proposed options.