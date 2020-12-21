10:48
USD 80.70
EUR 98.94
RUB 1.10
English

Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: At least 35,575 voters registered abroad

Early presidential elections and a referendum on determining the form of government will be held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10, 2021.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that 35,575 people would be able to vote abroad. Member of the Central Election Commission Kairat Osmonaliev noted that those Kyrgyzstanis who work abroad, who are registered with consular officials, have passed registration procedure and submitted their biometric data, have the right to vote.

On election day, 48 polling stations will operate outside Kyrgyzstan.

Kairat Osmonaliev reminded: according to the calendar plan, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic living abroad will be able to submit an application based on form No. 2 to change their electoral address. But this should be done no later than on December 26.

The amendments to the list of voters in the referendum can be made until December 31.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.

Citizens can vote either for the presidential, or for the parliamentary form, or against all proposed options.
link: https://24.kg/english/177346/
views: 79
Print
Related
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Tekebayev calls on to campaign for parliamentarism
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Final results to be summed up in February
Referendum threatens stability in Kyrgyzstan, public observers believe
Referendum: Lawyers to appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan
CEC chooses banks to open special accounts for groups for and against referendum
Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 40 million soms on referendum
CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves timetable for preparation and holding of referendum
Referendum on form of government: Campaign groups to be provided with airtime
Referendum on form of government scheduled for January 10, 2021
Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in second, third readings
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
21 December, Monday
10:25
132 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 79,254 in total 132 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyr...
10:15
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek thanks to snow
10:09
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: At least 35,575 voters registered abroad
09:48
Talant Mamytov inspects construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road
09:33
Winter tourist season officially opens in Kyrgyzstan
20 December, Sunday
13:00
Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London
19 December, Saturday
15:29
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
15:21
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
15:12
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage