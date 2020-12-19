Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured

A man died in a fire that broke out at Target gun shop at the intersection of Akhunbaev and Naberezhnaya Streets in Bishkek. Press service of the Oktyabrsky District Police Department informed 24.kg news agency.

«According to preliminary data, the 57-year-old deceased was the seller at Target shop. The causes of the fire are being investigated,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.

According to the ambulance station, they received a call from the scene at 10:11 am.

«We hospitalized three victims with burns to the face and upper extremities to the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. One ambulance team is still at the scene since employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are looking for a possible fourth victim. Apparently, this is the deceased employee of the shop reported by the police,» the ambulance service said.

Recall, eyewitnesses posted a video of the fire on the Internet. Sounds of exploding ammunition are heard in the video footage. Three fire brigades were sent to the place of fire. The employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations brought the fire under control at 11.27 am.