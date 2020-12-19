Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan awarded Special Book Award of China

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic, renowned diplomat Baktygul Kalambekova was awarded the Special Book Award of China. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The 14th awarding ceremony took place on December 18 in Beijing atDiaoyutai State Guesthouse. Baktygul Kalambekova was awarded for her contribution to the development and promotion of Kyrgyz-Chinese cultural ties, as well as for the translation of the book of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping «Public Administration» into the Kyrgyz language.

This year the awards were presented to representatives of 15 foreign countries, including Russia, England, Argentina, Vietnam, Germany, Italy, Poland, Serbia, USA, who were selected from 314 applicants from all over the world.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, not all nominees were able to take part in the Special Book Award of China ceremony, including Baktygul Kalambekova. The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the PRC Kanaiym Baktygulova received the award for her.

The Special Book Award of China is an annual award established by the General Administration of Press and Publication of the People’s Republic of China. It is awarded to foreign translators, writers and publishers who have made a significant contribution to promoting cultural exchange between the PRC and foreign countries. The award is the highest award of China for citizens of foreign countries and is awarded for the great contribution to the presentation and promotion of the PRC, Chinese culture and Chinese publications in the world.