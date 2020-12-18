20:05
USD 83.15
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian vaccine against coronavirus

«I would like to once again express interest of the Kyrgyz side in receiving the Russian vaccine,» acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov said at a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States in a video conference format.

According to him, ensuring wide access to vaccines and vaccination of the population of the CIS countries are very timely and relevant issues today.

In addition, the acting head of state thanked Kazakhstan for its help in the fight against coronavirus, and Uzbekistan — for the construction of two prefab infectious diseases hospitals.

«I would also like to note the successful development of several vaccines against coronavirus by the Russian side and congratulate the esteemed Vladimir Vladimirovich on this important event for all mankind,» Talant Mamytov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/177247/
views: 137
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 74.9 million people globally
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,422 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 565 - in serious condition
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
264 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 78,679 in total
Russia extends period of stay of migrants without renewal of documents
Father Frost to bring gift from the Kremlin to Kyrgyz schoolboy
4,558 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 566 - in serious condition
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
18 December, Friday
18:45
Minsk to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Government Minsk to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of G...
18:37
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian vaccine against coronavirus
18:32
Talant Mamytov: Effects of pandemic are the worst in the last 10 years
18:05
State guard officers participate in election campaign of Sadyr Japarov
17:47
About 300 labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan die abroad annually