Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian vaccine against coronavirus

«I would like to once again express interest of the Kyrgyz side in receiving the Russian vaccine,» acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov said at a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States in a video conference format.

According to him, ensuring wide access to vaccines and vaccination of the population of the CIS countries are very timely and relevant issues today.

In addition, the acting head of state thanked Kazakhstan for its help in the fight against coronavirus, and Uzbekistan — for the construction of two prefab infectious diseases hospitals.

«I would also like to note the successful development of several vaccines against coronavirus by the Russian side and congratulate the esteemed Vladimir Vladimirovich on this important event for all mankind,» Talant Mamytov said.