A 46-year-old man died in a fire in Kyzyl-Kiya city, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire broke out in a private house on December 17 at 9.12 am. As a result, the man, 46, died.

About eight square meters of area burned out in the house. The causes of the fire are being investigated.