Russia extends period of stay of migrants without renewal of documents

Presidential decree No. 274 on the status of foreign citizens has been extended until June 15, 2021 in Russia. Official Internet portal of legal information says.

Decree No. 791 was signed on December 15 on Amendments to the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated April 18, 2020 No. 274 on Temporary Measures to Resolve the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Russian Federation in Connection with the Threat of Further Spread of the New Coronavirus Infection (COVID-19).

A few days before signing of the regulation, the call center of the Federation of Migrants of Russia received hundreds of calls. The migrants wondered whether the decree would be extended. Call center employees reported that foreign citizens were calling with complaints that they were not issued ready-made licenses at Sakharovo migration center and said that they needed to register.

In accordance with the new regulation, foreign citizens do not need to renew documents on temporary residence until June 15, 2021, including:

  • Extension of visas;
  • Terms of registration at the place of stay;
  • Terms of temporary and permanent residence, including extension of validity of the residence permit.

In addition, from March 15, 2020 to June 15, 2021, decisions on deportation and administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation and the terms of stay outside Russia for persons who have a temporary residence permit, residence permit or a certificate of a state program participant and are currently abroad have been suspended.

«It is very good that the decree was extended, we were really waiting for this. Migrants will be able to stay in the Russian Federation for six months. We very much hope that by June the situation in the country will return to normal,» Vadim Kozhenov, President of the Federation of Migrants of Russia, commented.

Electronic applications are accepted at: info@fmr-online.ru.
link: https://24.kg/english/177123/
views: 83
