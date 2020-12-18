10:49
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Final results to be summed up in February

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) told 24.kg news agency when the final results of the referendum on form of government would be summed up. It will be held on the day of early presidential elections — January 10, 2021.

According to the CEC, the results of the popular referendum must be announced no later than in 35 calendar days, that is, until February 13.

The results will be sent to the media within two days after summing up. Results of the referendum will be officially published within two weeks.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.
