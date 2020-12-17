16:29
Social Fund proposes to increase retirement age for some categories of people

The Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan needs to take unpopular measures due to the budget deficit. Deputy Head of the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic, Gulnura Dzhumataeva, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, 47,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan reached the retirement age in 2019.

«We offer administration, optimization of the Social Fund’s expenses. In addition, unpopular measures are needed. Last year, 47,000 new appointees appeared, half of them retired before reaching the retirement age. We must reconsider this issue. Otherwise, the number of pensioners will only grow,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/177038/
views: 108
