Pensions of military personnel increased in Kyrgyzstan

Pensions have been raised for the military of Kyrgyzstan since August 1. This is the first pensions’ increase since 2011. Head of the Pension Department of the Ministry of Defense of the republic, Khanzada Osmonalieva, told at a press conference in Bishkek.

«The amount of increased pensions will be calculated taking into account the length of service and wages. The lowest pension will be 5,000 soms, and the highest — 30,000-35,000,» she said.

Salary of active servicemen has also been increased by 30 and 50 percent since August 1. But, despite the increase in payments, this money is still not enough for the military. The average salary of a serviceman is 12,000 soms, which is 1.5 times less than an average salary in Kyrgyzstan.
