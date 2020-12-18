Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to make all social payments on time

All guaranteed social payments, including pensions, will be made on time and in full. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reports.

In January 2021, financing of pensions will be timely and full.

«As of December 18 of this year, 95 percent of pensions have been paid. The rest of the payments will be made in the coming days,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The Deputy Chairwoman of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Gulnura Dzhumataeva said yesterday in the Parliament that due to the reduction of social contributions due to the pandemic, difficulties may arise in payment of pensions in January 2021. Many businesses closed during the quarantine and were unable to resume work. By the end of the year, collection of social contributions may reduce by 2 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan.