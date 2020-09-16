17:03
USD 79.03
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.05
English

About 14,000 Kyrgyzstanis receive pensions of less than 2,000 soms

About 14,000 people receive pensions of less than 2,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the Social Fund, Meder Irsaliev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, these are mainly pensions for the loss of a breadwinner, for incomplete work experience, and disability.

Other 261,800 people (38 percent of the total number of pensioners) get less than 4,286.7 soms (the subsistence minimum of a pensioner for the previous year). «In 2010, this figure was 86 percent, we are gradually reducing it by increasing the size of pensions,» he said.

And only 1,800 people (0.3 percent) receive a pension of above 20,000 soms.

There are 689,000 pensioners in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Their pensions will be increased in October.
link: https://24.kg/english/165382/
views: 65
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to traditionally increase pensions in October
Kyrgyzstan to increase pensions from October 1
Number of pensioners grows by 17,000 annually in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Government signs decree to raise pensions in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister: Allowances, pensions and salaries will be paid on time
Prime Minister instructs to find finances for increase of teachers’ salaries
2,300 people get personal pensions in Kyrgyzstan
Persons without citizenship in Kyrgyzstan to be able to receive benefits
Kyrgyzstan to raise pensions from October 1
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
16 September, Wednesday
16:43
About 14,000 Kyrgyzstanis receive pensions of less than 2,000 soms About 14,000 Kyrgyzstanis receive pensions of less than...
16:29
Pensions to be increased by almost 400 soms in Kyrgyzstan
16:19
Criminal group with firearms and ammunition detained in Bishkek
16:13
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan seizes over 30 kilograms of drugs, policeman detained
14:58
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan goes on bike ride around Issyk-Kul lake