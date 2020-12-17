New Year tree market opened in Bishkek

Bishkek residents can buy a symbol of the New Year on a marker at the intersection of Mederov and 7 April Streets. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The Schrenk’s spruce, blue spruce, flaky and gold tip juniper, thuja, Siberian fir and other species are sold on the market.

«All conifers are sold with a closed root system, that is, with a rootball. In the future, buyers will be able to plant the trees into open ground. Sales consultants will tell you how to plant each tree correctly,» the City Hall said.

The press service added that if the townspeople want to plant a tree in a park, they can contact the director of City Parks municipal enterprise Kalicha Umuralieva (0707777749) and the agronomist Nurlan Batyrkanov (0701003553).