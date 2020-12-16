11:23
Referendum threatens stability in Kyrgyzstan, public observers believe

Representatives of Common Cause Public Foundation, Taza Shailoo Association of Legal Entities, and EGL Public Foundation say that the procedures for adopting the law on holding a referendum raise many questions and may also threaten stability of security in the country.

They believe that in the future, the plebiscite may result in other protests and public unrest. «There is no legal certainty and clarity of what such haste and perseverance consisted in, despite repeated calls from civil society and the conclusions of experts and lawyers that the referendum was premature. We believe that such an approach to the adoption of important regulatory legal acts for the country may become a habit in the future and create a negative precedent,» the experts noted.

The procedure of behind-the-scenes and closed adoption of the law, the lack of parliamentary hearings involving all interested parties (for and against) cause bewilderment and doubts about the authenticity of the conclusions of individual factions.

From conclusion of representatives of a number of NGOs

Human rights activists note that any issues presented to citizens for choice should be thoroughly studied. Most citizens have a cursory view of the differences between parliamentary and presidential forms of government. However, no preliminary information and explanatory work was carried out among the population.

As a result, citizens will go to the referendum and elections without understanding and being not aware of the essence of the issue put to the referendum.

NGO representatives stress that combination of the presidential elections and the referendum will lead to superficial scrutiny by the voters of both the candidates themselves and the election programs of the candidates, and the issues raised at the national voting.

They fear that a voter, having voted on the ballot for a presidential candidate, may ignore the referendum ballot, or vice versa.

Recall, the law on holding the referendum came into force on December 11, 2020.

The document provides for a nationwide voting throughout the country on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on the same day with the early presidential elections.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.
