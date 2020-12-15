SCNS detains ex-head of southern branch of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu

Another corruption scheme was revealed at the southern branch of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The former management and responsible persons of the state-owned enterprise have established a stable scheme for withdrawal of money when carrying out public procurement at an inflated cost with participation of controlled economic entities.

It turned out that the amount of damage caused by certain state procurement alone exceeded 11 million soms. The former head of the southern branch of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu was detained for committing unlawful acts. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security today. An investigation is underway.