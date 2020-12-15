11:00
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 40 million soms on referendum

It is planned to spend 39,946 million soms on the referendum. It was announced at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

According to the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova, when the last time the referendum coincided with the elections to local councils in 2016, about 67 million were spent on its holding.

«Less than 40 million is budgeted now, and I think the actual costs will be lower. The estimate is given taking into account a small minimum reserve,» she said.

The law on scheduling a referendum entered into force on December 11, 2020.

The document provides for a nationwide voting throughout the country on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on the same day with the early presidential elections.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.
link: https://24.kg/english/176673/
views: 115
Print
Related
CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves timetable for preparation and holding of referendum
Referendum on form of government: Campaign groups to be provided with airtime
Referendum on form of government scheduled for January 10, 2021
Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in second, third readings
‘None of the above’ option to be added to referendum ballots
Experts: Any initiative on constitutional reform is illegitimate
Civic activists oppose holding of referendum in Kyrgyzstan
"Corridor of shame" for deputies formed at entrance to Parliament in Bishkek
MPs to consider bill on referendum in second reading today
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
15 December, Tuesday
10:48
Bishkek to host International Festival within Cross Year Bishkek to host International Festival within Cross Yea...
10:05
Economy Ministry: Domestic refineries are not ready for new fuel standards
09:54
UNDP to provide legal aid to residents of several districts in Kyrgyzstan
09:41
Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 40 million soms on referendum
09:35
CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves timetable for preparation and holding of referendum
14 December, Monday
18:45
Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
18:27
Special schools and kindergartens resume work in Bishkek
18:07
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
17:55
Every second killed woman dies at the hands of partner or family member
17:06
Authorities urge Kyrgyzstanis to save electricity