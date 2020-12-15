Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 40 million soms on referendum

It is planned to spend 39,946 million soms on the referendum. It was announced at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

According to the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova, when the last time the referendum coincided with the elections to local councils in 2016, about 67 million were spent on its holding.

«Less than 40 million is budgeted now, and I think the actual costs will be lower. The estimate is given taking into account a small minimum reserve,» she said.

The law on scheduling a referendum entered into force on December 11, 2020.

The document provides for a nationwide voting throughout the country on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on the same day with the early presidential elections.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic: