Woman and three children die in fire in Issyk-Ata district

Four people died in a fire in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire reportedly broke out in a barn in the southern part of Novopokrovka village on December 13 at about 14.30. The approximate fire area is 320 square meters.

As a result, four people died: a 25-year-old woman, a four-year-old girl and two boys — 6 and 3 years old.

The fire was completely extinguished only at 20.47. Causes of the fire are being found out.
