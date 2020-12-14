13:24
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 72.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,689,822 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 72,221,634 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (16,251,975), India (9,857,029), Brazil (6,901,952), Russia (2,629,699), Argentina (1,498,160), Colombia (1,425,774), Italy (1,843,712), Spain (1,730,575), France (2,430,612), Turkey (1,836,728) and Great Britain (1,854,490).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 47,200,000. The figure grew by 2,402,213 people for three days.

At least 1,612,014 people died from the virus (growth by 31,147 people for three days), including 299,163 people — in the USA, 181,402 — in Brazil, 143,019— in India, 64,520 — in Italy, 64,267— in the UK, and 113,953— in Mexico.

At least 77,674 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 186,260 cases — in Kazakhstan, 74,956— in Uzbekistan, 12,704 — in Tajikistan.
