Officials: Problem of attracting investments is due to situation in Kyrgyzstan

A coordination meeting on combating corruption is held at Ala-Archa state residence in Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Minister of Economy, Eldar Alisherov, said that the problem of attracting investments was connected with the political situation in the country.

«The problem of investors also depends on the application of regulations and law enforcement practice, the judicial system. All investors look at these factors. The Ministry of Economy, together with the deputies, develops a draft law on transferring consideration of cases between the tax authorities and entrepreneurs to arbitration courts. The procedure of considering the cases in these courts differs from the general proceedings. The decision of the arbitration courts is not subject to revision,» he said.