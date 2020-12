At least 3,663.5 billion of public budget loans have been repaid in Kyrgyzstan in January — November 2020. The Ministry of Finance provided such data.

Plan for fees was exceeded by 842.6 million soms. In total, 2,712.3 billion of the principal debt and 951.2 million in interests and fines have been returned.

In addition, 415.9 million soms were transferred to the savings accounts of the Ministry of Finance at the National Bank as part of the return of budget loans.