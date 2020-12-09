Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan

The Russian Federation handed over a mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The handover ceremony took place at the International Scientific and Practical Conference on countering the new coronavirus infection and other infectious diseases in St. Petersburg. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev attends it.

The ministry noted that participants of the conference discuss issues of preparedness, response and interaction of countries during the COVID-19 period, the role of the Council of Heads of Authorized Bodies in the field of sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population of the EEC member states in coordinating the response to the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as issues of immunology and development of preventive measures during the COVID-19 period.