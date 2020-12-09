16:08
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek

A rally against referendum is held near the building of the Parliament in Bishkek. Eight people participate in the protest.

They hold posters with the words: «Corruption needs change of the Constitution», «Referendum is not needed, chimkiriks need to be changed.»

The protesters say that the current convocation of the Parliament is illegitimate, therefore they have no right to pass the bill on the referendum.

Earlier, the deputies adopted the draft law on the referendum in the first reading. At the time of voting, 63 deputies were registered. Four deputies — Omurbek Tekebayev, Natalya Nikitenko, Evgenia Strokova and Dastan Bekeshev voted against it.

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.
