A kindergarten burned down in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

No one was killed or injured.

«Message about a fire at kindergarten No. 26 in Syny village, Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region was received today at 00.15. One fire brigade was involved in its extinguishing. A total of 784 square meters burned down. Work is underway to find out the cause of the fire,» the Emergencies Ministry said.