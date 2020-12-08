15:35
At least 608 health workers receive compensations in Kyrgyzstan

At least 608 medical workers have received compensations in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, they were paid 200,000 soms each. In addition, families of 30 deceased medical workers received 1 million soms each.

«Documents are currently being prepared for payment of compensations to 148 more health workers and families of two deceased health workers,» she said.

The total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 is 3,986. At least 3,695 of them have recovered.
