Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan concerned about pressure on entrepreneurs

Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith is concerned about increased pressure on entrepreneurs by law enforcement, fiscal and other government agencies of the country. His statement says.

He has repeatedly expressed his opinion to the government.

«Businesses and entrepreneurs across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic and the October events; many have gone bankrupt, others are struggling to survive, many employees have not been paid for months,» Robin Ord-Smith said.

The desire to replenish the state budget is understandable, but the long-term effects of these measures should be taken into account. Robin Ord Smith

He stressed that efforts to attract additional funds to the budget from business entities carry real risks of bringing them to bankruptcy or forced shut down. Actions that put in question the rule of law and due processes will impede economic recovery, as well as generate increasing concern of business, current and potential investors.

«It seems more appropriate to accelerate reforms to simplify business operations, create a favorable business environment, reduce red-taping and expand the assistance provided to entrepreneurs to help them get through these difficult times. In this regard, I welcome the establishment of the Economic Reform Council under the Government,» Robin Ord Smith said.

The Business Ombudsman noted that the Council’s activities will complement the important work carried out by the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship under the National Council for Sustainable Development, the Council for Business and Entrepreneurship Development under the Speaker of the Parliament, and the Council for Business Development and Investment under the Government.

The Business Ombudsman believes that the Council will help achieve common goals of supporting and developing business and investment activities, as well as increasing the competitiveness of the economy.

He calls for abandoning the methods of excessive pressure in the field of business regulation and giving priority to the implementation of economic reforms.