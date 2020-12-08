Kyrgyzstani Islambek Kemelov wins prize at Romansiada competition

Kyrgyzstani Islambek Kemelov won the Audience Award at the international competition of Russian romance performers in Moscow. The Russian Center of Science and Culture reported.

The final of Romansiada competition was held last weekend in the capital of Russia.

«Viewers who followed the broadcast of the contest on YouTube could also choose the candidate they liked. According to the results of the audience voting, Islambek Kemelov became the best. Karlen Manukyan, a student of the Urals State MussorgskyConservatoire, won the Grand Prix of the competition,» the center informed.

Islambek Kemelov studies at the Kyrgyz National Conservatoire named after Kalyi Moldobasanov and is also one of the winners of Central Asian Romansiada in Bishkek.