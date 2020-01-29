11:08
Kyrgyzstanis to sing in Moscow on International Day of Russian Romance

A concert dedicated to the International Day of Russian Romance will take place in the State Kremlin Palace on February 1. The Russian Center of Science and Culture in Bishkek reported.

Laureates of the International Competition Romansiada of different years from 20 countries of the world will perform at the concert.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented by Zhanarbai uulu Miran, a student of the Kaliy Moldobasanov Kyrgyz National Conservatory, who is the winner of the 2019 Central Asian Romansiada, and the winner of the Grand Prix of the Kyrgyz Romansiada, and Timur Kozhobekov, a student of the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music.

The author and presenter of the program is an Honored Artist of Russia Galina Preobrazhenskaya.
