Singer from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at International Romansiada Competition

Singer from Kyrgyzstan, Miran Zhanarbai uulu, became a laureate of the XXIII Moscow International Competition of Young Performers of the Russian Romance Romansiada. The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Bishkek reported.

According to the results of nine qualification rounds of the competition with participation of more than 500 performers from around the world, 12 best young performers of the Russian romance from Russia, Macedonia, Kazakhstan, China, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached the final.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by a native of Naryn region, the 5th year student of the Kyrgyz National Conservatory named after Kalyi Moldobasanov Miran Zhanarbai uulu, who is the winner of the Central Asian Romansiada.

Miran Zhanarbai uulu performed Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s romance in the first round, in the second round — Yevgeny Svetlanov’s romance, and in the third — Vladimir Bakaleinikov’s work.

The Kyrgyzstani took the second place along with Valeria Andreeva from Kemerovo. Maria Kuryanova (Russia), Zhai Lei (China) and Amanbai Nurgalym (Kazakhstan) shared the 1st place. Nadezhda Shesteren (Belarus) and Demyan Onufrak (Russia) took the third place.

Performance of the contestants was evaluated by a competent international jury. People’s artists of Russia Sergey Yakovenko, Lyudmila Travkina, Yuri Vedeneev, Svetlana Varguzova, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Avaz Radzhabov, Honored Artist of Russia Maria Lyudko, soloist of the Sofia National Opera Ivanka Ninova, laureates of Romansiada of past years, and now the stars of the Russian romance Irina Krutova and Dmitry Zuev, chief conductor of the Russia ensemble Dmitry Dmitrienko and curator of cultural projects of the RCSC in Bishkek Igor Vorontsov were among them.