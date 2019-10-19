11:23
Zhanarbai uulu Miran to represent Kyrgyzstan at Russian Romance Song Competition

International competition of performers of the Russian romance — Central Asian Romance Games — has ended in Bishkek. The Russian Center for Science and Culture in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The creative competition brought together more than 70 artists from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

A fifth-year student of the Kyrgyz National Conservatory named after Kalyi Moldobasanov, Zhanarbai uulu Miran, won the Grand Prix and he will represent the country at the Moscow International Romansiada in December.

Winners and prize winners of the Central Asian Romance Games performed at a gala concert of the competition.

The jury consisted of laureates of the Moscow International Competition Romansiada Evgeny Yuzhin, Pavel Ivanov and Bereke Enkebaeva, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Avaz Radzhabov, People’s Artist of the USSR Kaiyrgul Sartbaeva, head of the Moscow International Competition Romansiada, Honored Artist of Russia Galina Preobrazhenskaya and the President of the Russian Cultural Center Harmony Alexander Stepanyuk.
