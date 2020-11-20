Kyrgyzstani to represent Central Asia at International Day of Russian Romance

Kyrgyzstani Ilgiz Usenov took the first place at the international competition of performers of Russian romance «Central Asian Romansiada». The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

More than 60 participants from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan demonstrated their high skill in performing Russian romance.

«Due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation, the participants from Almaty, Tashkent and Dushanbe joined the competition via teleconference, which did not affect the quality of the performances,» the diplomatic mission said.

The winner, Ilgiz Usenov, will represent the Kyrgyz Republic at the International Day of Russian Romance in the Kremlin Palace in 2021.