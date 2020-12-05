Foreign Minister receives representative of UN Women in Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the representative of UN Women in the Kyrgyz RepublicUlziisuren Jamsran.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in the field of empowering women, as well as promoting gender equality at the national and local levels.

Ruslan Kazakbaev paid special attention to assistance in improving the socio-economic status of women and girls, especially in rural areas; ensuring their access to health care and education, as well as providing support to women in difficult life situations: single mothers, migrants left without a daily income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, he noted the importance of UN Women’s response to the urgent needs of women and girls in vulnerable situations, calling for special attention to support rehabilitation and crisis centers for those who have experienced violence.

In turn, Ulziisuren Jamsran welcomed the main achievements of Kyrgyzstan in the development of gender equality. In particular, she stressed the progress in improving national legislation and gender-oriented national programs, as well as in fulfilling the international obligations of the Kyrgyz Republic under the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, the Beijing Declaration and the Beijing Platform for Action, UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on the Role of Women in ensuring peace and security.

She noted that UN Women has attracted leading international experts to assist the government of the Kyrgyz Republic and other national partners in implementing obligations to achieve gender equality, and also reaffirmed its readiness to continue its full support for the empowerment of women, including through existing projects and programs.

The parties agreed that despite the progress achieved in the development of gender equality, it is necessary to continue joint efforts to eliminate all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls, and also to improve their social and economic situation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, the parties expressed their intention to strengthen cooperation by creating a roadmap in accordance with the priority issues of the gender agenda of Kyrgyzstan.