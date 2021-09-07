First online store for women entrepreneurs opened in Kyrgyzstan

The first online store for women entrepreneurs has been presented in Bishkek.

The www.buyfromwomenkg.com platform was created to highlight the role of Kyrgyz women in achieving sustainable development in the COVID-19 world and to strengthen support for women’s entrepreneurship in the country.

More than 300 entrepreneurs from all regions of Kyrgyzstan have already formed a base of products and services on the website.

The national campaign «Buy from Woman» was launched by UN Women, FAO, WFP and IFAD within Economic Empowerment of Rural Women in Kyrgyzstan project with the support of the Ministry of Economy.