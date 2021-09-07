10:36
USD 84.77
EUR 100.58
RUB 1.16
English

First online store for women entrepreneurs opened in Kyrgyzstan

The first online store for women entrepreneurs has been presented in Bishkek.

The www.buyfromwomenkg.com platform was created to highlight the role of Kyrgyz women in achieving sustainable development in the COVID-19 world and to strengthen support for women’s entrepreneurship in the country.

More than 300 entrepreneurs from all regions of Kyrgyzstan have already formed a base of products and services on the website.

The national campaign «Buy from Woman» was launched by UN Women, FAO, WFP and IFAD within Economic Empowerment of Rural Women in Kyrgyzstan project with the support of the Ministry of Economy.
link: https://24.kg/english/206221/
views: 101
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers develops plan to protect property, support entrepreneurs
Deputy Speaker tells about employment of women in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers suggests own variant of protection of entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs hold rally near Government House in Bishkek
Entrepreneurs hold rally near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek
President Japarov and Business Ombudsman discuss problems of entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs for the first time name political instability as main problem
Artem Novikov promises to support entrepreneurs in Jalal-Abad region
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
Ministry of Education presents concept for teaching entrepreneurship
Popular
Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi
Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs
7 September, Tuesday
10:21
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $205.37 million for month International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $205.37 mi...
10:09
First online store for women entrepreneurs opened in Kyrgyzstan
10:00
Team of Kyrgyzstan wins 5 more medals at CIS Games in Kazan
09:48
Hospice for seriously ill homeless people opened in Bishkek
09:38
Activities to combat human trafficking carried out in Kyrgyzstan
6 September, Monday
18:15
New Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan appointed
17:59
Taalaibek Omuraliev removed from post of Defense Minister
17:42
Tajikistan not to participate in CSTO Rubezh-2021 exercises in Kyrgyzstan
17:34
Meryem Uzerli chooses outfits by Kyrgyz designers for press conference
16:54
Singer Angelika invites Meryem Uzerli to play in Kyrgyz TV series