Jalal-Abad City Council elected Ernis Ormokov as a mayor of the city. The decision was made today at a meeting of local deputies.

The majority of the deputies voted for Ernis Ormokov’s candidacy.

Two candidates ran for the post of mayor — the chief of staff of the City Hall Ernis Ziyadinov and the deputy of the City Council Ernis Ormokov.

The former head of the city, Murataly Tagaev, resigned on October 6.