Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits signature sheets

Today is the last day for submission of signature sheets. Presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov submitted his signature sheets. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the CEC, counting is now underway. It is clarified that a candidate for the highest state post must submit at least 30,000 and not more than 60,000 signatures. Working group will check their accuracy within eight calendar days.

Authorized representative of another candidate, Babyrzhan Tolbaev, also brought signature sheets the day before. Today is also the last day for transfer of electoral deposit of one million soms.

The Central Election Commission registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.