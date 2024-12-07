12:48
Romania annuls presidential election results

Romania’s Constitutional Court has annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election, which took place on November 24, 2024, citing evidence of Russian interference in the election process, Financial Times reports.

The court ruled that the entire election process must be repeated, and the government is obliged to set a new date for the elections.

According to Western media, the reason was Russian interference in the election process, which was confirmed by intelligence data released by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. It is alleged that Russia used thousands of accounts on TikTok and Telegram to promote the far-right pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu.

Despite his low pre-election rating, Georgescu unexpectedly became the leader of the first round of the presidential election and was already preparing for a further confrontation with Elena Lasconi from the liberal Save Romania Union party, who took second place.
link: https://24.kg/english/313449/
views: 83
