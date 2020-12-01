17:10
Russian universities to keep state-funded places for foreign students

Higher education institutions of Russia will keep state-funded places for foreign students who cannot enter the Russian Federation due to quarantine measures or study not well enough remotely due to poor communication. Komsomolskaya Pravda reports with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia.

The ministry denied reports about expulsion of foreign students amid distance learning.

The Ministry of Education and Science also said that they help foreign students to organize distance learning by providing «places in the offices of Rossotrudnichestvo and branches of Russian universities at their place of residence.»

Recall, all universities in Moscow and St. Petersburg have switched to distance learning from November 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, foreign students who returned home in the spring were unable to enter the Russian Federation at the beginning of the new academic year.
