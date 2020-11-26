17:46
USD 84.80
EUR 100.99
RUB 1.12
English

Officials negotiate purchase of vaccines against coronavirus with Russia

Officials negotiate purchase of vaccines against coronavirus with Russia. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Elvira Surabaldieva, announced at a briefing.

«A letter was sent to the Russian Federation in August with a request to import Russian-made vaccines into Kyrgyzstan — with the dates of their testing and approval for general treatment. The number of vaccines, arrival and registration schedules were worked out in the Kyrgyz Republic. Our specialists visited Moscow to get acquainted with the clinical trials of Sputnik-V vaccine,» she said.

According to Elvira Surabaldieva, Kyrgyzstan also monitors the effectiveness of vaccines produced in other countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/174601/
views: 133
Print
Related
Russia and WHO donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 42,000
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60.3 million people globally
496 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
427 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,171 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 59.6 million people globally
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
455 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
26 November, Thursday
16:45
Protesters demand resignation of head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in Bishkek Protesters demand resignation of head of Kyrgyz Temir Z...
16:26
Russia and WHO donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 42,000
16:15
Officials negotiate purchase of vaccines against coronavirus with Russia
16:07
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 62 percent in Kyrgyzstan
15:49
Government of Kyrgyzstan bans New Year office parties