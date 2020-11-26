Officials negotiate purchase of vaccines against coronavirus with Russia. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Elvira Surabaldieva, announced at a briefing.

«A letter was sent to the Russian Federation in August with a request to import Russian-made vaccines into Kyrgyzstan — with the dates of their testing and approval for general treatment. The number of vaccines, arrival and registration schedules were worked out in the Kyrgyz Republic. Our specialists visited Moscow to get acquainted with the clinical trials of Sputnik-V vaccine,» she said.

According to Elvira Surabaldieva, Kyrgyzstan also monitors the effectiveness of vaccines produced in other countries.