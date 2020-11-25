18:49
Government of Kyrgyzstan discusses introduction of state regulation of prices

Government of Kyrgyzstan discusses the issue of introduction of state regulation of prices. The acting Prime Minister of the country, Artem Novikov, told today at a parliament meeting.

He reminded that a ban has already been imposed on the export of 14 types of goods. In addition, in order to stop the growth in the cost of food products, the option of state regulation of prices is actively discussed in ministries and departments.

«We are negotiating with business as well. If they can keep prices on their own, then state regulation will not be needed. We also negotiate with large importers so that they do not raise prices for goods. The issue of opening fairs in the regions is being worked out with local administrations in order farmers can get direct access to buyers,» Artem Novikov said.
