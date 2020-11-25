18:48
USD 84.79
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

Roll-over of debt to China to cost Kyrgyzstan 2.9 billion soms

Overpayment on the debt of Kyrgyzstan to China due to its rolling over will amount to 2.9 billion soms. The Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov stated today at a parliament meeting.

According to him, consultations are still underway. China agrees to roll over Kyrgyzstan’s debt for four years by tranches. The Chinese side proposes to set the interest rate for this at the level of two percent.

«In general, it is within the parameters for preferential treatment established by the government,» Artem Novikov noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/174480/
views: 113
Print
Related
Novikov: There will be no problems with external debt payments this year
China provides another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
China closely monitors enforcement of rights of Chinese companies in Kyrgyzstan
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731.3 per citizen
Expenses on servicing state debt increase by 2.1 billion soms in 2020
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
Only every seventh Kyrgyzstani ready to give money for payment of external debt
Sadyr Japarov is looking for sources to pay off debt to China
China voices requirements to increase freight traffic across state border
More than 1 billion soms illegally transferred from Kyrgyzstan to China
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
25 November, Wednesday
18:07
Government of Kyrgyzstan discusses introduction of state regulation of prices Government of Kyrgyzstan discusses introduction of sta...
17:55
Presidential and parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 853 mln soms
17:48
Criminal prosecution of media norm removed from draft Constitution
17:39
Roll-over of debt to China to cost Kyrgyzstan 2.9 billion soms
16:13
Novikov: There will be no problems with external debt payments this year