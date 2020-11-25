Roll-over of debt to China to cost Kyrgyzstan 2.9 billion soms

Overpayment on the debt of Kyrgyzstan to China due to its rolling over will amount to 2.9 billion soms. The Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov stated today at a parliament meeting.

According to him, consultations are still underway. China agrees to roll over Kyrgyzstan’s debt for four years by tranches. The Chinese side proposes to set the interest rate for this at the level of two percent.

«In general, it is within the parameters for preferential treatment established by the government,» Artem Novikov noted.