Residents of Buzhum village in Batken region buy new ambulance

Residents of Buzhum village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan donated an ambulance to the local medical and obstetric center. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

Local residents raised money and bought a Mercedes Benz Sprinter van for the Family Medicine Center. The ambulance will serve 15,000 people in Kara-Bulak and Buzhum villages.

Earlier, the youth of Buzhum village met the transport needs of about 30 medical workers during interruptions in the work of public transport during state of emergency and quarantine restrictions in the region.