15:42
USD 84.80
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstanis support return of illegally obtained funds to budget

Kyrgyzstanis support return of illegally received funds to the country’s budget. A sociological survey conducted by representatives of Anti-Corruption Business Council Public Association together with For Clean Kyrgyzstan youth platform says.

It is noted that the purpose of the survey is to find out the attitude of citizens to the measures taken by the authorities to combat organized criminal groups.

The survey showed that every tenth resident of the country (9.9 percent) faced criminal manifestations from an organized criminal group. Moreover, men face this problem much more often than women (12.6 and 7.4 percent).

At least 86.4 percent of citizens said they supported the initiatives of the former acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov on the fight against organized crime groups. At least 96.3 percent consider it expedient to return illegally received funds to the budget of the republic.

The survey was conducted in all regions of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek and Osh from November 8 to 14, 2020. The total number of respondents is 6,558 people.

The former acting head of state, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, announced an economic amnesty. According to him, this will help replenish the state budget, including finding additional resources, return capital previously illegally transferred outside the state, including to offshore zones, and bring the shadow resources of the business community into the legal framework.
link: https://24.kg/english/173976/
views: 83
Print
Related
Only every seventh Kyrgyzstani ready to give money for payment of external debt
One-third of Osh residents believe that courts protect only the rich
63 % of Kyrgyzstanis assess economic situation of their families as moderate
Kyrgyzstanis name country's problems: Unemployment, coronavirus, corruption
Elections 2020. Most of Kyrgyzstanis have not decided who to vote for
Sociological survey: Sooronbai Jeenbekov included in top 10 trusted politicians
Two-thirds of Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with government’s work during COVID-19
Kyrgyzstanis not to vote for parties that do not place billboards
Meetings with politicians, their debates important for Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstan should have more young people in politics
Popular
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
21 November, Saturday
15:31
Tariff for connection between telecom operators to be reduced in 2021 Tariff for connection between telecom operators to be r...
15:19
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
15:02
Kyrgyzstanis support return of illegally obtained funds to budget
14:15
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
14:04
19 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan