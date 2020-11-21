Kyrgyzstanis support return of illegally obtained funds to budget

Kyrgyzstanis support return of illegally received funds to the country’s budget. A sociological survey conducted by representatives of Anti-Corruption Business Council Public Association together with For Clean Kyrgyzstan youth platform says.

It is noted that the purpose of the survey is to find out the attitude of citizens to the measures taken by the authorities to combat organized criminal groups.

The survey showed that every tenth resident of the country (9.9 percent) faced criminal manifestations from an organized criminal group. Moreover, men face this problem much more often than women (12.6 and 7.4 percent).

At least 86.4 percent of citizens said they supported the initiatives of the former acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov on the fight against organized crime groups. At least 96.3 percent consider it expedient to return illegally received funds to the budget of the republic.

The survey was conducted in all regions of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek and Osh from November 8 to 14, 2020. The total number of respondents is 6,558 people.

The former acting head of state, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, announced an economic amnesty. According to him, this will help replenish the state budget, including finding additional resources, return capital previously illegally transferred outside the state, including to offshore zones, and bring the shadow resources of the business community into the legal framework.