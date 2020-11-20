18:13
Constitutional convention starts work in Kyrgyzstan

Constitutional convention started work in Kyrgyzstan. It is headed by Professor, political scientist Bekbosun Borubashov.

According to him, the members of the constitutional convention will work in three sections.

«The constitutional convention consists mainly of lawyers, 18 deputies of the Parliament and public figures,» Bekbosun Borubashov said. Deputy Kanat Kerezbekov became the deputy head of the constitutional convention.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
