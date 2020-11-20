15:10
USD 84.78
EUR 100.26
RUB 1.11
English

Madamin Karataev: Paramedics queue for job in regions of Kyrgyzstan

There is an oversupply of nursing staff in many regions of Kyrgyzstan, except for Bishkek and Osh cities. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Madamin Karataev, announced at an online forum.

According to him, 27 medical colleges have been opened in the republic. «This is a lot. First of all, we need to talk not about the number of medical educational institutions, but about the quality of training, about how much the acquired knowledge is in demand by practical healthcare,» the deputy minister said.

He noted the imbalance between the training of nursing professionals and the need for staff. «There is a line of people who want to get a job in Naryn or Batken, for example. This should not be. It is necessary to work with the heads of educational institutions and workers of practical health care to eliminate the imbalance,» Madamin Karataev stressed.

More than 33,000 paramedics work in the state system as of today.

Participants of the forum noted that thanks to the tightening of licensing requirements, not a single new medical college has been opened in the country since 2018. Many applied, but did not meet the requirements (availability of material, technical and clinical bases, equipment).
link: https://24.kg/english/173854/
views: 129
Print
Related
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
377 health workers infected with COVID-19 get compensations in Kyrgyzstan
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced
20 November, Friday
14:37
Employers in Russia owe migrants from Kyrgyzstan 100 million rubles Employers in Russia owe migrants from Kyrgyzstan 100 mi...
14:26
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to create free economic zone in border area
14:01
80 containers for construction of hospitals delivered from Uzbekistan
13:54
Madamin Karataev: Paramedics queue for job in regions of Kyrgyzstan
13:35
One person dies from coronavirus every 17 seconds in Europe