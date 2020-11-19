17:38
USD 84.77
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.12
English

Constitutional reform: Kanatbek Isaev stands for dissolution of 6th convocation

Ex-speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, deputy Kanat Isaev, said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency that it was illegal to carry out constitutional reform with participation of the sixth convocation, the legitimacy of which was in question.

According to him, there are disputes in society over the new Constitution and the form of its presentation.

«The deputies are not familiar with this edition. The constitutional deadlines have not been met. Changes to the Constitution, if any, should be made deliberately and slowly, and not in the way it is now,» Kanat Isaev said.

The former speaker of Parliament also added that he was against the presidential form of government and elections in single-mandate constituencies. The deputy believes that there is no need to edit the Basic Law.

Kanat Isaev stressed: the sixth convocation should be dissolved and new parliamentary elections should be scheduled.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/173708/
views: 134
Print
Related
Omurbek Tekebayev on new Constitution: Sadyr Japarov pushed onto Bakiyev's path
Peaceful march for Constitution to take place in Bishkek
Public opinion on draft Constitution to be taken into account
Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced
Draft Constitution: Kyrgyzstan will become a medieval state
New draft Constitution causes concern of Kyrgyzstan's clergy
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
Constitutional reform in Kyrgyzstan: Work of commission to be broadcast live
Ex-deputy speaker of Parliament proposes to amend Constitution
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Constitution Day
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
19 November, Thursday
17:19
24 people with HIV / AIDS die in Kyrgyzstan for a month 24 people with HIV / AIDS die in Kyrgyzstan for a mont...
16:18
Constitutional reform: Kanatbek Isaev stands for dissolution of 6th convocation
16:08
Former director of Opera and Ballet Theater Bolotbek Osmonov detained
15:36
Two more deputies summoned for interrogation in Kyrgyzstan
15:24
Presidential elections: Voters to be able to vote at place of residence only