Acting President and Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation

Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov received the Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko. Press service of the head of state reported.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of political and economic cooperation between the countries. The acting President thanked the Russian side for support in overcoming the political crisis, as well as for comprehensive assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic in a difficult period for the republic associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Talant Mamytov noted the need to increase the number of regular flights between the states.

«Citizens are allowed on the flight only when they have a negative PCR test that minimizes the risk of penetration of coronavirus into our countries. These measures also contribute to the maintenance of the epidemiological security regime, and we can already return to full-fledged life and interaction between our countries,» he stressed.

The acting head of state also noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation occupies a special place in establishing and strengthening relations between the states. «Close interaction of the parliaments of the two countries serves as a solid foundation for building constructive relations. Cooperation between the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan and the Federal Assembly of Russia is supported within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS and the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO, as well as a number of other inter-parliamentary organizations,» he said.

Nikolai Udovichenko, in his turn, added that the Russian side valued ​​the bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, which were of a strategic and allied nature; intensive political ties and political dialogue are maintained between the states. He said that Russia was interested in complete stabilization of the political situation in the Kyrgyz Republic and in further continuation of mutually beneficial partnership.