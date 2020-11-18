Public opinion on draft Constitution to be taken into account

The draft Constitution will be finalized taking into account the opinion of the public and expert community. The Head of the Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President, Nurgazy Anarkulov, told 24.kg news agency.

«The draft Constitution, developed by a group of deputies of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, will be finalized taking into account the opinion of the public and the expert community. As of today, the basic version of the Basic Law, which provides for a new system of government in the country, has been submitted for public discussion,» he told.

The final version of the Constitution will cover the proposals that will be voiced during the discussions. Nurgazy Anarkulov

According to him, time has shown that one specific person, that is, the head of state, should be responsible for social and economic development in the country.

«Previously, no one was responsible for anything, a chaotic system worked. The people, tired of such a mess, demand changes,» he said.

Nurgazy Anarkulov added that earlier all decisions were made in one place, and in a critical situation the Prime Minister, who in fact was only the executor of the decisions, took all the lumps.

«Therefore, practice shows the need to develop new approaches in the public administration system,» he said.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.