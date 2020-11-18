Draft Constitution: Kyrgyzstan will become a medieval state

Unknown authors of the new Constitution want to make a medieval state out of free and democratic Kyrgyzstan, where one khan rules and everything is decided by his will only. Reforma political party says in its statement.

It is noted that the main achievement of the 2010 revolution was the limitation of the president’s power to one term without the right to re-election. This was done in order to prevent usurpation and ensure alternation of power, and this norm was also removed from the draft of the new Constitution.

We were afraid that the new government headed by Sadyr Japarov would bring us back to the times of Bakievism. But even Bakiyev’s Constitution was many times better, it established at least some kind of balance of power. From the appeal of Reforma political party

The party activists stress that the proposed draft Constitution violates such fundamental rights as freedom of speech, for which one can now be persecuted; the united people of Kyrgyzstan is divided into " the Kyrgyz" and «fraternal», the role of Parliament is reduced to a simple adoption of laws.

«The draft Constitution was put forward with gross violations of all possible regulations and laws. It is proposed by the Parliament, whose term of office has expired, whose mandate has not been valid for a long time, who has lost both the legal and moral right to pass any laws, let alone putting forward the draft Constitution without any discussion, without consultation with society, in violation of all procedures. We call on all conscious forces of society to unite and prevent the usurpation of power through the adoption of the new Constitution. Dear Kyrgyzstanis, are you ready to give all power into the hands of one person? The entire civilized world is following the path of parliamentarism; they want to throw us back to poverty and dictatorship. In the modern world, not a single person can rule an entire country, those times are long gone,» the party notes.

We turn to Sadyr Japarov. You promised that the new Constitution will be worked out through a constitutional conference with involvement of all strata of society, lawyers, public figures, that it will become truly popular. You are a liar. In fact, it was developed without any publicity and by unknown persons. Think about it, remember the lessons of the past. From the appeal of Reforma party

«Attempt to usurp power in Kyrgyzstan always ended with overthrowing of a usurper by the people, and you (Sadyr Japarov) will not escape this fate. We also appeal to our international partners, primarily UNDP and USAID, with a demand not to finance holding of referendum that will put an end to democracy and freedoms in the country. We call on all citizens to protect free Kyrgyzstan. Nothing has been lost yet,» the statement of the political party says.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.