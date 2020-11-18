14:08
USD 84.80
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.11
English

Antibiotics detected in milk and meat in Kyrgyzstan

Antibiotics are detected in milk and meat in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the State Veterinary Supervision Department of the State Veterinary Inspection Tolon Yrsaliev told at a press conference.

According to him, the State Veterinary Inspection implements a state food monitoring program. «Inspectors take samples of products, raw materials, which are sent to laboratories. They are very often detected in milk, sometimes in meat,» he said.

Tolon Yrsaliev added that Kyrgyzstan provided for state registration of veterinary pharmacies, sale of veterinary drugs by prescription. «The information system for identification of animal tracking is being finalized, where the potential for formation of prescriptions in digital format is visible. When forming prescriptions, a QR code will be generated, which will not allow reuse of recipes. In the future, this will improve the quality of services and influence the illegal movement of veterinary drugs,» he said.

The head of the department added that retrofitting of veterinary laboratories was being carried out with the support of FAO, as well as the acquisition of reference strains, and work to improve the qualification of the staff of veterinary laboratories and veterinary specialists. «After that, the State Veterinary Inspectorate will have one more tool — the state program for monitoring antimicrobial resistance. It will identify problem areas, measures to reduce resistance to antimicrobial drugs,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/173513/
views: 97
Print
Related
Health Ministry not able to control sale of antibiotics without prescriptions
More than half of antibiotic prescriptions in Kyrgyzstan unfounded
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
18 November, Wednesday
13:32
Antibiotics detected in milk and meat in Kyrgyzstan Antibiotics detected in milk and meat in Kyrgyzstan
13:12
Best CIS Student 2020 title awarded to 24 Kyrgyzstanis
12:55
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
12:27
Human rights activists oppose forced vaccination of convicts
12:19
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells dollars in foreign exchange market