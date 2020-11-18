Kyrgyzstan hosts World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

Kyrgyzstan hosts the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

About 700,000 people die from antibiotic-resistant diseases annually around the world. It is estimated that by 2050, antimicrobial resistance could cause 10 million deaths a year.

The ministry notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has a different impact on the use of antibiotics around the world. Antimicrobial use has declined sharply in some countries, amid quarantine and physical distancing measures, improved hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene, but, unfortunately, antibiotic use has increased sharply in most countries. This increase is attributed to the fact that people mistakenly believe that these drugs help cure or protect against COVID-19, and buy them without consulting a doctor and without a prescription.

Facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s World Antimicrobial Awareness Week is calling on everyone to focus more than ever on preventing coronavirus infection from exacerbating the ongoing antibiotic resistance crisis.

The misuse of antibiotics for the treatment of both humans and animals accelerates the spread of resistance to this type of medicines, which in the long term can lead to disastrous consequences for public health.

«It is important to heed the advice of doctors. If you feel unwell, seek medical help and do not try to diagnose and treat yourself with antibiotics. Remember, you can only take antibiotics, if they were prescribed to you. Also, taking this opportunity, I want to remind you that antibiotics are not used to treat viral infections such as colds and flu. Before taking antibiotics, one should always consult with a qualified healthcare professional,» Nazira Artykova, WHO representative in the Kyrgyz Republic, said.

«Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is not only a human health issue. By 2030, agriculture will account for approximately 67 percent of all antibiotic use in the world. It is a complex issue requiring coordinated action by all stakeholders and encompasses aspects of human life, animals and the environment. The response in all three areas is what we at FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) call a unified approach to health,» FAO Representative in Kyrgyzstan Adnan Qureshi said.

The ministry added that the goal of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week is to raise public awareness around the world about the problem of resistance to antibiotics and to promote best practices in this area among the public, health workers and policy-makers in order to prevent further development and spread of AMR.